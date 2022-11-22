 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banks continue to remain first choice of FIIs: Mirae's CIO Rahul Chadha

Nov 22, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Chadha said IT stocks are a good hedge against the depreciating rupee and ballooning trade deficit

Retail investors should be opportunistic in new-age tech companies and build positions according to their comfort, said Rahul Chadha, chief investment officer, Mirae Asset Global Investments.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on November 22, Chadha said

Where are the markets heading?

We have been cautious about the markets for the last six-nine months. India has done well by not falling against other economies, which fell sharply. In dollar terms, markets are about 7 percent. Markets will be range bound for another six months.

The PSU banking space has had a phenomenal rally this year, is it too late to enter this space?

Banks continue to remain the first choice for FIIs (foreign institutional investors). PSU banks have given good results. Some banks were underperforming for the past 10 years. There is obviously pent-up demand.