English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Daily Voice | This investment manager doesn't see any significant risk to banking sector from Adani Group firms

    "The exposure to Adani group companies is not reflecting a systemic challenge. There are tangible assets backing the loans," said Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 08, 2023 / 06:55 AM IST
    Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio

    Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio

    "The exposure to Adani group companies is not reflecting a systemic challenge. There are tangible assets backing the loans. We do not see any significant risk to the banking sector as of now," Divam Sharma, Founder of Green Portfolio told Moneycontrol in an interview.

    Recent news around Adani promoters prepaying loans to revoke the pledge is a positive, he feels.

    Sharma, who has over 13 years of experience in investment management in stock markets, continues to believe that PLI (production linked incentive) related sectors and related companies will come out as winners of this decade. Edited excerpts:

    Do you think the buying opportunity has emerged in Adani Group stocks after severe correction?