MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Banking could surprise on positive side in the coming quarters with economic recovery, credit growth: Anand Rathi’s Narendra Solanki

Narendra Solanki of Anand Rathi feels the key triggers would be how exactly the numbers come for the companies after full unlock and what kind of recovery we see.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
October 05, 2021 / 01:11 PM IST

Narendra Solanki, head, equity research (fundamental) at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, feels a steady move on the upside is expected in the market. “Markets are now waiting for earnings to back it up. There could be some global-related factors which could impact but nothing negative on the domestic front,” he said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Solanki, who has over 13 years of experience in the market, feels the banking sector could surprise on positive side in coming quarters on the back of an economic recovery and consequent improvement in credit offtake. Edited excerpts:

Q: The market has given a 13% rally in the quarter ended September 30. Do you expect a similar return in the December quarter and what would be triggers?

I think broadly markets should continue to perform well going ahead. In terms of giving a number to it, it would be difficult and we have to see where we stand today and what could be the triggers. As far as last quarter’s returns are concerned, at that point markets were facing lot of headwinds in terms of a Covid third wave, uncertainty over the US Fed’s taper, the pace of vaccination and fresh lockdowns fears, to name a few, and when gradually these fears went away we have seen markets rallying.

Coming to the current situation, all the domestic factors are seen improving and the economy is in almost full unlock mode with the festive season just starting. So markets have priced all this and are now waiting for earnings to back it up. There could be some global-related factors which could impact but nothing negative on the domestic front. So a steady move on the upside is expected.

Close

Related stories

Narendra Solanki
Narendra Solanki
Head- Equity Research (Fundamental)|Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

    The key triggers would be how exactly the numbers come for companies after full unlock and what kind of recovery we see. Whether we fully recover to pre-Covid levels or overshoot that as well in some pockets is what the markets would be keen to know.

    Q: Do you think a third Covid wave is still a risk for the market when cases are falling with an improved vaccination pace across the country?

    There are two aspects to this question. First is the risk of a third wave to people above 18 years or the working population; the answer is no, there is very low probability of a third Covid wave in the vaccinated population and as vaccination increases, it further declines.

    For the unvaccinated population below 18 years, they certainly have higher risk. Hence, timelines and availability of vaccines for the younger population is the next key data to watch.

    Q: The auto and healthcare sectors were only underperformers with around 1% gain in the September 2021 quarter while the rest posted decent gains. What are the sectors that could be in focus in the December quarter?

    I think IT should continue to perform, followed by consumer, chemicals and specialty chemicals, and cyclicals. Banking could also surprise on the positive side as we see an improved economic recovery followed by improvement in credit growth.

    Q: The quarterly earnings season will begin in the first week of October. What are your broad expectations? Will it be better than the June quarter?

    The results should be good and we should maintain the momentum. As far as a quarter-on-quarter comparison is concerned, from the earnings perspective the September quarter should be at least on a par or better than the June quarter. In terms of consensus estimates for Nifty50, currently it is about Rs 162-170 earnings per share for the September quarter.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: Oct 5, 2021 01:11 pm

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

    Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

    stay updated

    Get Daily News on your Browser
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.