Banking and financial stocks saw positive momentum due to weaker rupee: Gaurav Garg

Banking and financial stocks have seen positive momentum due to weaker rupee, whereas technology stocks are witnessing some sort of underperformance compared to benchmark indices, Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

A) The Nifty50 has gained around 2.06 percent in the week gone by and has closed above 11600. Economic recovery, positive global cues, gains in financial stocks, and global optimism around potential coronavirus vaccines could be possible factors leading to the rally.

The Nifty Bank has gained around 3.76 percent during the week. Rollovers were higher than expected with positive roll cost.

The market may remain range-bound with positive bias in the September series. The resistance for Nifty Bank is placed at 25670 and the support is placed at 23200.

Q) September series rollover data suggest that bulls will be most likely to remain in control. Which are the important levels that one should track in September, and Nifty50 touch 12000 levels in this expiry?

A) The Nifty is holding above the 200-day EMA and shifting its support gradually higher. If Nifty sustains 11,550-11,600 levels, then it can further move towards 11,715.

The support for Nifty is now placed at 11530 and 11400. The resistance for Nifty is placed at 11,715 and 11,850. Also, lower India VIX might help the bulls prove their dominance. However, traders should avoid aggressive longs at higher levels.

Q) In terms of sectors, the action was focused on financials with banks taking the lead in terms of sectoral gainers, followed by realty and auto. What led to the price action, and in the coming week do you think Metals would be in limelight?

A) The recent capital infusion in some banks and non-banking financial companies had bolstered investors’ sentiments. Dollar inflows into the stock market and gains in other Asian peers have helped fuel the rupee's strength.

Optimism about a potential treatment for coronavirus and pick up in business activity led to the rally in the above-mentioned sectors.

Metal stocks are expected to remain in focus on the back of demand recovery, increase in raw material prices, healthy exports, and strong domestic demand in China. With continued economic recovery, steel stocks may do well along with India's PMI index.