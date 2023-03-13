 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank stocks plunge as Wall Street shakes in early trading; S&P 500 down 1.1%

Associated Press
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 125 points, or 0.4%, at 31,784 as of 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.2% lower.

Wall Street, New York City (File image: Reuters)

Fear is gripping Wall Street about what’s next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history, and stocks are falling Monday as investors scramble to find someplace safe to park their money.

The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower in early trading, with the heaviest losses coming from banks. Investors are worried that a relentless rise in interest rates meant to get inflation under control are approaching a tipping point and may be cracking the banking system and broader economy. The U.S. government announced a plan late Sunday meant to shore up the banking industry following the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank since Friday.

The most pressure is on the regional banks one or two steps below in size of the massive, “too-big-to-fail” banks that helped take down the economy during the 2008 financial crisis. Shares of First Republic plunged 66.9%, even after the bank said Sunday it had strengthened its finances with cash from the Federal Reserve and JPMorgan Chase.

“So far, it seems that the potential problem banks are few, and importantly do not extend to the so-called systemically important banks,” analysts at ING said.