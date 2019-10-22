App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Maharashtra shares surge 18% after Q2 profit jumps 4 times

The net NPA declined to 5.48 percent in Q2 FY20 against 10.61 percent in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Bank of Maharashtra surged 18 percent on BSE on October 22, buoyed by the company's strong July-September quarter numbers.

The company's net profit jumped over four times to Rs 114.6 crore year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 27 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2018.

The net NPA declined to 5.48 percent in Q2 FY20 against 10.61 percent in the same quarter of the last financial year. The gross NPA stood at 16.86 percent against 18.64 percent in Q2FY19.

Provisions stood at Rs 359.2 crore YoY against Rs 857.7 crore.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra traded 11.38 percent up at Rs 10.86 on BSE around 14:35 hours IST.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 02:44 pm

tags #BSE #stocks

