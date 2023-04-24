Bank of Maharashtra Q4 results: Net profit climbs 135% YoY to Rs 840 crore

Bank of Maharashtra has recorded a net profit of Rs 840 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 135 percent higher as against Rs 355.2 crore recorded in the year-ago period, as per the financial results declared by the state-run lender on April 24.

The bank's net interest income (NII) in Q4FY23 came in at Rs 2,187 crore, which is 35.7 percent higher as compared to Rs 1,612 crore reported in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

The portion of bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) stood at 2.47 percent as of March 31, 2023, which is lower than 2.94 percent recorded at the end of the third quarter.

Moneycontrol News