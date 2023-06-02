Bank of Maharashtra launches QIP, sets floor price at Rs 29.98 per share

Bank of Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing public sector lender in terms of loan and deposit growth during the fiscal year 2022-23.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bank of Maharashtra has informed the stock exchanges that its board has approved a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares with a floor price of Rs 29.98 a share. This is a discount of 4.33 percent from its Thursday's close of Rs 31.34 on the BSE. However, the lender did not give information on how much funds it plans to raise via the QIP.

Earlier, CNBC reported that the lender is planning to raise upto Rs 1,000 crore from institutional investors as the public sector lender may soon launch QIP. With a base size of Rs 500 crore, the size could be scaled higher using a greenshoe option of another Rs 500 crore, CNBC report added.

Brokers involved in the QIP process include Motilal Oswal Investment, HDFC Securities, BOB Capital Markets, IDBI Capital, and Systematix, CNBC report said.

On April 24, the lender announced that it is aiming to raise capital for FY24, up to Rs7,500 crore through various modes including follow-on-public offer, Qualified Institutional Placement(QIP), preferential issue, etc.

Bank of Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing public sector lender in terms of loan and deposit growth during the fiscal year 2022-23, as per recent reports. BoM’s bottom line soared by nearly 126 percent to reach Rs 2,602 crore during the year.

Regarding the percentage increase in gross advances, BoM experienced an impressive 29.4 percent surge in loans, reaching Rs 1,75,120 crore as of March 2023.