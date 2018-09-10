App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India slips 2% post RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty for contravention of circular on fraud

The penalty is required to be paid within 14 days of receipt of this order.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bank of India slipped 2.3 percent intraday Monday post Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank.

The bank has advised to pay a penalty of Rs 10 million on account of violation of RBI guidelines on frauds- classification and reporting in the accounts of Winsome Diamond and Jewellery and Forever Precious Diamond and Jewellery.

The aforesaid penalty is required to be paid within 14 days of receipt of this order.

At 14:27 hrs Bank Of India was quoting at Rs 92.05, down Rs 2.00, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 02:36 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.