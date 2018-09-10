Bank of India slips 2% post RBI imposes Rs 1 crore penalty for contravention of circular on fraud

Shares of Bank of India slipped 2.3 percent intraday Monday post Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalty of Rs 1 crore on the bank.

The bank has advised to pay a penalty of Rs 10 million on account of violation of RBI guidelines on frauds- classification and reporting in the accounts of Winsome Diamond and Jewellery and Forever Precious Diamond and Jewellery.

The aforesaid penalty is required to be paid within 14 days of receipt of this order.

At 14:27 hrs Bank Of India was quoting at Rs 92.05, down Rs 2.00, or 2.13 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil