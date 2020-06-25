App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of India share price falls 5% on Q4 loss

Net interest income in Q4 fell 6.2 percent to Rs 3,793 crore YoY, while the net interest margin (global) declined by 3 basis points to 2.90 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of India share price declined 4.8 percent intraday on June 25 after the public sector lender reported a massive loss for the March quarter of 2020.

The stock, which has corrected 40 percent in the last year, was trading at Rs 52.30, down 4.74 percent on the BSE at 1433 hours.

The state-owned lender posted a net loss of Rs 3,571.4 crore in March quarter as provisions and contingencies jumped 329 percent due to additional provisions of Rs 3,941.36 crore in six NPA accounts. It had reported a profit of Rs 251.8 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

Close

Net interest income in Q4 fell 6.2 percent to Rs 3,793 crore YoY, while the net interest margin (global) declined by 3 basis points to 2.90 percent YoY.

related news

Asset quality improved on lower slippages, which were at Rs 2,764 crore as of March 2020 against Rs 6,716 crore in the December quarter.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances fell 150 bps sequentially to 14.8 percent and net NPA dropped 210 bps QoQ to 3.9 percent in Q4FY20.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Buzzing Stocks

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Decades-old Soviet studies hint at coronavirus strategy

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra govt bans Patanjali’s COVID-19 medicine Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

COVID-19 cure: Won't allow 'fake' medicine sale, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh says on Patanjali's Coronil

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.