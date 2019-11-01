Bank of India posts Q2 profit of Rs 266.4cr, slippages fall QoQ but net NPA rises

Public sector lender Bank of India reported a profit of Rs 266.4 crore for the July-September period driven by fall in provisions and strong net interest income (NII) growth. Higher other income and pre-provision operating profit also boosted bottomline.

The lender had posted a loss of Rs 1,156 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 407.6 crore for the quarter against a loss of Rs 1,696 crore in the same period last year.

NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, surged 31.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,860.5 crore in the quarter-ended September, but loan growth was weak.

Other income (non-interest income) in Q2 increased 28.8 percent to Rs 1,327.36 crore and pre-provision operating profit jumped 49.35 percent to Rs 2,459.8 crore compared to the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, declined 19 bps sequentially to 16.31 percent, but net NPA increased 8bps QoQ to 5.87 percent.

Slippages, at Rs 3,166 crore, were lower for the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,683 crore reported in the April-June period. Write-offs increased substantially to Rs 2,498 crore in Q2 against Rs 689 crore in the preceding quarter.

Recovery in the September quarter was lower at Rs 966 crore against Rs 1,052 crore QoQ while upgradation stood at Rs 294 crore against Rs 535 crore.

Provisions remained elevated at Rs 2,052.3 crore at the end of the September quarter, up 7.3 percent sequentially though it fell 38.6 percent YoY.

The management said tax expenses for the quarter under review stood at Rs 141.2 crore against a tax credit of Rs 540 crore in the year-ago period.