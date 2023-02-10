English
    Bank of Baroda’s inclusion in MSCI index opens the door to higher FII inflows

    Domestic brokerage and equity research houses have hailed the addition of Bank of Baroda as a major positive. Emkay Global foresees an inflow of $137 million and Nuvama Wealth $145 million

    Kaushal Shroff
    February 10, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
    The new rates are effective from February 12, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

    Bank of Baroda investors have much to cheer about as the public-sector bank will now feature in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The bank's share price settled at Rs 169.45 on February 10 after touching an intra-day high of Rs 173.70.

    On February 9, MSCI, a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced the results of the February 2023 Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes. The indices in its fold include small cap, micro cap, global value & growth and many other sub-indices.

    The addition of Bank of Baroda to the MSCI index was a consequence of its Quarterly Comprehensive Index Review (QCIR). CG Power and Industrial and Shriram Finance investors also had reason to celebrate — the two scrips are being added to the MSCI India Domestic Index.

    However, in the index rebalancing, Biocon has lost its position in the India Domestic Index.