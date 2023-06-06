Bank of Baroda to trim 0.42% stake in NSE, invites buyers

Bank of Baroda is looking to sell its 0.42 percent stake in the stock exchange.

The Bank of Baroda has invited bids from buyers for its stake in the National Stock Exchange through an exchange filing on Monday. The state-run bank has proposed an auction to sell its stake in the exchange at a floor price of Rs 3,150 per share that values NSE at Rs 156,000​ crore, way more than its rival BSE's valuation of Rs 7,790 crore.

The bank has invited offers from eligible categories like insurance companies, corporates, mutual funds, high net worth individuals, foreign institutional investors and non-resident Indians to bid for 21 lakh shares or a 0.42 percent stake in the exchange for at least Rs3,150 per share. This will take the deal value to Rs 661.5 crore.

However, partnership firms are not eligible to bid. The last day to submit bids is July 10 while pre-bid queries will be answered between June 5 and June 15. The bid will finally be opened on June 11.

The bidding comes at a time when NSE's big market debut is on the crossroads of a Supreme Court ruling.

