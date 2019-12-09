App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bank of Baroda to sell up to 1.04 cr shares in UTI AMC initial public offering

SBI has also offered to sell up to 1.04 crore equity shares in UTI AMC through the initial public offering (IPO).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bank of Baroda on December 9 said it will take part in the proposed IPO of UTI Asset Management Co Ltd by way of offer for sale of up to 1.04 crore shares. "The Investment Committee of our Bank in its meeting held today has approved the participation of Bank of Baroda in the proposed initial public offering of equity shares of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it will offer up to 1,04,59,949 equity shares held by it.

Last week, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had approved diluting up to 8.25 per cent stake in UTI AMC.

Close

SBI has also offered to sell up to 1.04 crore equity shares in UTI AMC through the initial public offering (IPO).

related news

Life Insurance Corporation of India, SBI, Punjab National Bank and Bank of Baroda hold 18.5 per cent stake each in UTI AMC.

The US-based T Rowe Price holds 26 per cent stake in the asset management company.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business #Market news #UTI Asset Management Co Ltd

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.