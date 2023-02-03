 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank of Baroda, Titan biggest gainers on MC BudEx; Crompton Greaves worst performer

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

Banks are set to see higher credit growth as the government has pegged capex spend 33 percent higher at Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24

Moneycontrol Budget Sensitivity index (MCBudEx) closed 0.73 percent higher on February 3, with Bank of Baroda and Titan emerging as the biggest gainers while Crompton Greaves declining 8 percent.

Bank of Baroda saw a strong move after reporting a net profit of Rs 3,852.74 crore for the December quarter, a 75 percent year-on-year increase that was helped by strong net interest income growth.

The public sector lender's interest income rose to Rs 23,540 crore from Rs 17,963 crore a year ago. Its asset quality metrics showed significant improvement, with the share of bad loans in the overall loan book falling. The gross bad loan ratio dropped to 4.53 percent in the December quarter, from 7.25 percent a year ago.

From the Budget angle, banks are set to see higher credit growth as the government pegged capex spend 33 percent higher at Rs 10 lakh crore for FY24.