Bank of Baroda shares jump 4% as the lender plans raising funds

Shares of Bank of Baroda climbed over 4 percent on BSE on August 27, a day after the public lender said its capital raising committee has approved raising up to Rs 2,150 crore in Tier-I, II bonds.

"...capital raising committee of our bank has approved today i.e. on 26.08.2019, the issuance of Basel III compliant additional Tier I bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs 1,650 crore, with a base issue size of Rs 500 crore and a greenshoe option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 1,150 crore," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the bank is looking to buy out assets worth around Rs 6,000 crore from the fund-starved non-banking finance companies this quarter, PTI reported on August 26, quoting a senior bank official.

The lender had already bought around Rs 3,500 crore loans from NBFCs in the June quarter, while for the year March 2019, it had purchased assets worth around Rs 10,000 crore from NBFCs/housing finance companies.

The bank is in discussions will NBFCs/HFCs such as PNB Housing Finance, Indiabulls Consumer Finance, IIFFL, Annapoorna MFI among others for this, the report further said.

In the budget, the government had said it would provide a one-time six months' partial credit guarantee to public sector banks for the first loss of up to 10 percent on their purchases of high-rated pooled NBFC assets, amounting to Rs 1 trillion.

The lender is also targeting to disburse Rs 1,000 crore under the Reserve Bank's recently introduced co-origination model between banks and non-banking financial companies, this quarter and has already lent Rs 50 crore to Srei Finance and Edelweiss Financial.

The bank is also in talks with 10 more NBFCs and micro-finance companies, including Cholamandalam, Indiabulls Housing, Adani Capital, IIFL Finance, Hero Housing, and Centrum Housing, among others for this.