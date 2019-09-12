Bank of Baroda rises over 1% on report of plans to sell Rs 9000 cr of bad loans

Bank of Baroda was up more than a percent at Rs 100.40 intraday on September 12 after the CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying the state lender was looking at selling almost Rs 9,000 crore of bad loans.

The bank is looking to sell its exposure to 35 stressed companies, with the state lender putting the entire Rs 2,500 crore exposure to Reliance Communications on sale.

Bank of Baroda reported slippages of Rs 5,583 crore, with Q1 gross NPA at 10.28 percent.

The bank would raise up to Rs 1,132.05 crore by issuing fresh shares to its staff under the Employee Share Purchase Scheme (ESPS). The decision was taken at a board meeting on September 10, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"The compensation committee considered and approved Bank of Baroda ESPS-2019 for issue of up to 15 crore new equity shares to all eligible employees of the bank at a discount of 20 percent, the proposed issue price comes to Rs 75.47 per share," the bank said.