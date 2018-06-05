App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 07:13 PM IST

Bank of Baroda raises MCLR by 5 basis points

The new rate will be effective from June 7, the bank said in a statement today.

PTI
 
 
State-run Bank of Baroda today said announced a 5 basis points increase in its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) across various tenors.

The new rate will be effective from June 7, the bank said in a statement today.

The one-year MCLR rate, or the minimum lending rate has been hiked to 8.45 percent from 8.40 percent.

"The increase is attributed to higher cost of funds and rising interest rate scenario," the bank said in a press release.

One-year MCLR at 8.45 percent is applicable irrespective of the total home loan amount and is available for a tenure up to 30 years, it said.

For other tenors - overnight, one month, three months and six months rates has been revised to 7.95 percent, 8 percent, 8.10 percent and 8.30 percent, respectively.

The lender's base rate stands at 9.15 percent.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

