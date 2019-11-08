App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit jumps 73% to Rs 736.7 cr despite spike in provisions; NPAs dip

Fresh slippages at the end of September quarter stood at Rs 6,001 crore, increased 7.5 percent from Rs 5,583 crore at the end of June quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Bank Of Baroda's July-September quarter profit jumped 73.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 736.7 crore despite sharp increase in provisions. The growth was driven by other income, net interest income (NII) and pre-provision operating profit (PPoP).

Profit in year-ago quarter stood at Rs 425.38 crore.

Net interest income in Q2FY20 grew by 56.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,028 crore, with credit and deposits growth of 47 percent each YoY.

Close

Results are not comparable year-on-year due to merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with BoB. Hence the sequential growth in profit was 3.8 percent and NII grew by 8 percent with 19bps expansion in net interest margin at 2.81 percent QoQ.

related news

Numbers were ahead of a poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18, which had expected the bank to report loss of Rs 333.5 crore and NII at Rs 6,567.6 crore for the quarter.

Asset quality of the bank improved in Q2FY20, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances falling 3bps sequentially to 10.25 percent and net NPA down 4bps QoQ to 3.91 percent in the quarter ended September 2019.

Fresh slippages at the end of September quarter stood at Rs 6,001 crore, increased 7.5 percent from Rs 5,583 crore at the end of June quarter.

Provisions and contingencies increased significantly to Rs 4,209.2 crore in the quarter ended September 2019, higher by 33 percent QoQ and 73 percent YoY, while provisions for NPAs climbed 8.1 percent sequentially to Rs 3,425 crore in Q2FY20.

Provision coverage ratio dropped considerably to 64.4 percent in September quarter, against 77.3 percent in June quarter.

Non-interest income grew by 109 percent year-on-year (up 47 percent QoQ) to Rs 2,824 crore while PPoP jumped 73 percent YoY (up 25 percent QoQ) to Rs 5,335.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2019.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.