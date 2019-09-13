App
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda falls 4%; plans to raise capital via bonds, sell Dena Bank headquarters

The capital raising committee of whole-time directors meets on September 18 to consider raising debt capital for the bank.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Bank of Baroda tanked over 4 percent to Rs 97.20 intraday on September 13 following reports that the public lender planned to raise capital via bonds on September 18.

“The capital raising committee (CRC) of whole-time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 18 to consider raising of debt capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds /additional tier 1 bonds,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank also plans to sell Dena Bank headquarters at Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla complex at a reserve price of Rs 530 crore. The auction will be held on October 18.

Close

Dena Bank along with Vijaya Bank merged with Bank of Baroda in April.

The stock has seen a steady rise in the last five days. At 1112 hours, Bank Of Baroda was quoting at Rs 97.20, down Rs 4.05, or 4.00 percent.It has touched an intraday high of Rs 101.35 and an intraday low of Rs 96.75.

First Published on Sep 13, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buzzing Stocks

