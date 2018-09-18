Bank of Baroda down 10%, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank up 10-20% after govt announces merger

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) dropped more than 10 percent, while Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank gained 10-20 percent after the government announced its proposal to merge the three public-sector banks (PSBs).

Net non-performing asset (NNPA) ratio of the combined entity will be at 5.71 percent, significantly lower than the PSB average (12.13 percent)

The boards of the three banks will need to approve the merger.

Dena Bank, which is currently under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, will likely operate as a regular bank after the merger.

Shares of BoB has touched an intraday low of Rs 116.50, falling as much as 13.7 percent.

Two brokerages have downgraded BoB. IDFC has downgraded the stock to neutral, and Deutsche Bank has cut the stock's rating to Hold from Buy.

Shares of Dena Bank hit an intraday high of Rs 19.10, jumping as much as 19.7 percent.

Vijaya Bank's shares hit an intraday high of Rs 66, rising as much as 10.4 percent.