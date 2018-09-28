Bank of Baroda at 5-year low, trades below Rs 100

Shares of Bank of Baroda slipped below Rs 100 mark, down more than 6 percent on Friday on the back of selling pressure.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 97.75 and also hit the 5-year low.

The company's board meeting is scheduled on September 29 to consider the government's proposal to merge Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.

Fitch Ratings placed Bank of Baroda's viability rating (VR) on rating watch negative (RWN), post the government's proposal to merge the lender with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

At 14:52 hrs Bank of Baroda was quoting at Rs 97.85, down Rs 6.70, or 6.41 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil