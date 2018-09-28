App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of Baroda at 5-year low, trades below Rs 100

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bank of Baroda slipped below Rs 100 mark, down more than 6 percent on Friday on the back of selling pressure.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 97.75 and also hit the 5-year low.

The company's board meeting is scheduled on September 29 to consider the government's proposal to merge Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with itself.

Fitch Ratings placed Bank of Baroda's viability rating (VR) on rating watch negative (RWN), post the government's proposal to merge the lender with Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

At 14:52 hrs Bank of Baroda was quoting at Rs 97.85, down Rs 6.70, or 6.41 percent.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.