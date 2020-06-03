App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank of America sees significant upside in rupee, sets a target of 74/USD

On a year-to-date basis, the rupee is down 5.13 percent against the US dollar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Despite the GDP growth rate tumbling to a decade low in Q4 FY20 and a virtual lockdown of nearly two months, US banking major Bank of America has an extremely bullish view on the rupee.

In an interview with CNBC, BOA foreign exchange and rates strategist Rohit Garg said they expect the rupee to surge to 74 levels against the greenback.

“We’re targeting 74 levels (against the dollar) for the Indian rupee,” Garg told CNBC’s “Street Signs” on Tuesday.

Close

The currency has been trading in the green for the last four sessions and was quoting 75.021/$, up 8 paise, at the time of writing this copy. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 5.13 percent against the US dollar.

related news

The resumption of economic activity after a prolonged lockdown period lifted the investor sentiment as benchmark indices rallied for the fourth consecutive session of June 2.

The Nifty50 ended up 1.56 percent at 9,979.10, while the 30-share Sensex benchmark climbed 1.57 percent to 33,825.

Meanwhile, investors ignored the sombre GDP growth numbers for Q4 FY20 which came at more than a decade low at 3.1 percent along with country's credit rating downgrade to "Baa3" from "Baa2" by Moody's.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 09:27 am

tags #dollar #India #markets #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for fourth month in May: PMI

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for fourth month in May: PMI

Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

Brent oil rises to $40 amid hopes for output cuts, recovery

Coronavirus crisis | Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus crisis | Notices issued to four private hospitals in Mumbai over COVID-19 treatment

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.