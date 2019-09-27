'Bank Nifty's open interest at 8-year low; fresh build-up to drive prices'

Jay Kumar Purohit

The September series started with lighter Nifty positions; wherein some shorts were rolled from the August series. The benchmark indices continued their selling streak of the last three series and started correcting from initial days of the September series. The Nifty remained under pressure in major part of the September series and added some short positions.

However, the index managed to hold above August’s low of 10,637 and rallied sharply in the last five trading sessions of the September series. The Nifty rallied by more than 1,000 points from its lows and eventually concluded the September series with a gain of 5.69 percent over its August expiry close.

The rollover in the Nifty stood at 73.08 percent, slightly below its quarterly average of 74.28 percent. However, the open interest decreased by 14.11 percent on expiry-to-expiry basis, which indicates that most of the positions formed in September didn't get rolled to the October series.

FIIs continued their streak in cash market segment and cumulatively sold equities worth Rs 4,778 crore in the September series. On the other hand, DIIs remained net buyers in equities to the tune of Rs 13,030 crore.

At current juncture, 11,380 and 11,200 are immediate support levels for the Nifty, while resistance can be seen in the 11,850-11,900 zone.

Markets will remain on the edge taking cues from various announcements from the finance minister, RBI monetary policy and quarterly result session.

Since overall positions are light in the Nifty, fresh build-up in coming few days will decide the trend for the October series. However, the Nifty’s overall price structure is quite positive and now sentiment turned out to be a buy on declines for coming few days. Thus, any dip towards 11,380-11,300 shall be used as a buying opportunity.

The banking index started the September series with some short positions and saw a corrective move in the first fortnight of September.

The Bank Nifty made a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart and rallied sharply in the last five trading sessions. The banking index outperformed the benchmark indices and rallied by 10.17 percent in the September series over its August expiry's close.

In the month gone by, we witnessed mixed positions getting formed in the Bank Nifty. But, the open interest has decreased by 39.75 percent on expiry-to-expiry basis and as a result, open interest in the Bank Nifty reached lowest level in eight years.

From the September series, only 57.62 percent positions in the Bank Nifty got rolled to October series, which is lower than its quarterly average of 74.62 percent. The rollover data indicates that the Bank Nifty is too light on positions and fresh positions at low base shall build the foundation for the next directional move.

On the stocks front, we witnessed good amount of long positions getting rolled to the October series in counters like BPCL, Container Corporation, Amara Raja Batteries, Nestle India, HPCL, etc. The stocks which added huge shorts in the September series and the same got rolled to the coming month are Zee Entertainment, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, Glenmark Pharma, TCS etc.

Note: The above column is just an interpretation of derivative data and not a trading advise.

(The author is AVP - Technical & Derivatives Research at Centrum Broking Limited.)