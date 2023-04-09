 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bank Nifty versus Nifty IT: Which one will outperform the peer in medium to long term?

Manish Chowdhury
Apr 09, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST

On the banking side, we expect at least the next two quarters to be robust, owing to strong credit growth, record margin profile, benign credit costs, and stable asset quality.

Market Analysis

A Sneak Peek into the Past

Banking and IT are the two critical domestic sectors, constituting around 34 percent and 14 percent of the Nifty50 index. Though both the Bank Nifty and Nifty IT indices have outperformed the benchmark index on the last 10 years returns basis, the Nifty IT has generated superior returns over Bank Nifty over a ten-year horizon, with their performances being volatile at best. From an investor perspective, the right allocation to these sectors is critical in generating alpha in the portfolio.

Historical Performance: Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty IT Indices