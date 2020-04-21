App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank Nifty tanks over 1,100 pts, relief rally unlikely on a close below 18,500

The Bank Nifty showed early signs of a failed breakout and more clarity would emerge in the next one or two sessions, says Manav Chopra of Indiabulls Securities.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

The Bank Nifty opened with a gap-down of more than 700 points and extended selling pressure as the session progressed on April 21.

It was the major loser among sectoral indices and the big reason for the correction in the Nifty that lost 3 percent due to weak global cues after US crude oil prices crashed below zero amid a supply glut and low demand on account of COVID-19 crisis.

The Bank Nifty opened sharply lower at 19,812.05 and hit an intraday low of 19,247.95 in the afternoon trade. The index closed 1,113.35 points, or 5.42 percent lower, at 19,409.30, underperforming the benchmark index and formed a bearish candle on daily charts, as the closing was lower than the opening tick.

Close

Experts say 18,700 could be a crucial level. If it gets broken, there could be further selling pressure in the coming days.

"Currently, it closed below 20-DEMA and 5-DEMA, which doesn't bode well for the bulls. RSI oscillator turned southward on the daily chart and price gave a breakdown from rising trend line on hourly chart," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Going forward, support is placed at 19,100 then 18,700, while resistance is placed at 20,300 and 21,300-21,500 zone, he said.

Manav Chopra, CMT, Head Research –Equity, Indiabulls Securities, said the Bank Nifty showed early signs of a failed breakout and more clarity would emerge in the next one or two sessions.

"A breach below 18,700 support level will be negative and traders should look to short sell below the mentioned level. A close below 18,500 would terminate the relief rally and the next phase of bear move shall begin," he said.

IndusInd Bank was the biggest loser among the Bank Nifty stocks, falling more than 12 percent.

Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Federal Bank were down 6-10 percent. PNB, Bank of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and HDFC Bank fell 3-5 percent.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:49 pm

tags #Bank Nifty #Market Edge #Nifty Bank #Technicals

