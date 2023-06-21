Bank Nifty raining on Nifty parade. How should traders position themselves?

This situation is especially troubling for positional traders who like to take positions for multiple days.

Another day, same story. The Nifty came tantalising close to scaling the all-time high of 18,888 on June 20 but ran into resistance, slipped and fell short, prolonging the already agonising wait for the Dalal Street. The index closed 40 points higher at 18,857.

Dig deeper, you will find it is the weakness in Bank Nifty that is hurting the benchmark index, say traders. Banking and financial stocks have the largest weight in broad-based Nifty and their lacklustre performance is weighing on the index. To be fair, there are other issues as well such as weak market breadth and low VIX, which indicates expected volatility in the market.

Precariously low VIX level, it was at 11.38 on June 21, is not in consonance with previous breakouts, pointing to a sense of complacency in the market, say traders. It also sends the signal that the rally lacks substance.

The banking index woes

For the last several sessions, Bank Nifty, after hitting an all-time high of 44,498.60, has been moving in a broad range of 43,500 to 44,200. After a volatile day, it ended at 43,859.20, up 0.21 percent from the previous close.

Every time it has moved towards the upper end, the index has seen supply pressure. “If the index is able to break out of this range then only a direction will be visible. Moreover, that will, in turn, also decide the fate of the Nifty,” said Milan Vaishnav, an independent technical analyst.

Vaishnav said he was not bearish on the index and advised traders to take bidirectional trades until Bank Nifty moves in this range.

But not everyone is convinced.

Bank Nifty is showing divergence similar to that in 2018, said a derivatives trader who takes big bets on markets, referring to two periods of selloff in that year. “It will be difficult for the Bank Nifty to make another top right now,” he said, requesting not to be identified.

In the last month, Bank Nifty has gone nowhere. In the past six months of choppy trade, it has gained only 3 percent, a percent lower than the Nifty.

What is troubling traders is that data, too, is not giving a clear indication. One day call writers dominate the trade but the very next day, the trend reverses, leaving them confused, they say.

“The see-saw movement in the Nifty index is likely to continue unless Bank Nifty has a bullish closing above the 44,200 mark,” said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO Hedged, an algorithm-powered advisory platform.

“The OI (open interest) data is also moving in a see-saw pattern and is not giving any conclusive evidence for the current weekly expiry.”

The situation is especially troubling for positional traders who like to take positions for multiple days. Vaishnav advises them to not take any position until there is a breakout in either direction. If the index breaches the range on the downside, go short, if it moves up, create longs, he said.

Analysts at ICICI Securities also said something similar. “The Bank Nifty also reverted from its put base of 43,500,” the brokerage said. “However, still the options data suggest a broader trading range of 43,400-4,4000 in the coming sessions. A breakout on either side of this range is likely to result in directional move in the coming sessions,” analysts at ICICI Securities said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.