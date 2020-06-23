Bank Nifty outperforms Nifty to form bullish candle, next target seen at 22,500

Bank Nifty was the leader among sectors and outperformed the benchmark Nifty on June 23 backed by private as well as state-run banks.

The index rallied for the fourth consecutive trading session and closed at an over three-month high to form a bullish candle on the daily charts.

Bandhan Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 13 percent. Leaders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and IndusInd Bank gained 1-6 percent.

The index opened higher at 21,859.25, but slipped into the red and hit a day's low of 21,647.80 in its initial hour of trade. However, it immediately recouped its losses amid volatility. Momentum picked up in the last couple of hours of trade to touch an intraday high of 22,322.30.

The Bank Nifty rallied 556.55 points, or 2.56 percent, to close at 22,264.90, its highest level since March 16.

Experts feel if the index rallies further then there could be short covering which can take it above 22,500 levels.

"A follow action could even trigger the short covering momentum. Looking at the current chart structure, if the Bank Nifty holds above 22,000 levels then it could see a move towards 22,500-23,000 zone while immediate support is seen at 21,700 and 21,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities warned that the Bank Nifty is approaching its major resistance level of 22,500-22,600.

The Bank Nifty is 31.6 percent higher from its March closing lows, but still 45.7 percent away from its record closing high touched in January.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty climbed to a three-and-half-month high, closing up 159.80 points or 1.55 percent, at 10,471. It formed a bullish candle on the daily charts.

"The Nifty is around 100 points away from its major hurdle of 10,590. In 2019, whenever the market had fallen, the fall got arrested between the levels of 10,600 and 10,500," Chouhan said.

"As per the theory of Fibonacci retracements, the ratio of 61.80 acts as a major support or resistance for stocks or indices. At 10,550, Nifty will approach 61.80 levels as per Fibonacci retracements and we may see either profit-taking or negative reversal activity from the same," he added.

Chouhan advises traders to remain cautious between 10,500 and 10,600 levels. "We should not be in a hurry to re-enter the market if it corrects from higher levels. For Nifty, support exists at 10,200 and at 10,150," he said.