Bank Nifty may move towards 21,500, option traders can trade with 'Bull Call Spread'

Chandan Taparia

The Nifty index continued its positive momentum and has been forming higher lows from last three weeks.

In the last trading session, it partially filled its morning gap near to 9,100 levels and witnessed a sharp upmove led by positive stance from the Reserve Bank of India (RB) measures by heading towards 9,300.

It is gradually shifting its support to higher zones and has given a highest daily close in last 21 trading sessions. It formed a bullish body candle on weekly while Hanging Man candle on daily chart. Market breadth remained in favour of the advancing counters for fifth consecutive session, which is a sign of relief for the bulls.

Currently, it is hovering around 38.20 percent retracement level of the recent fall, which is placed around 9,400 zone.

Going forward, immediate resistance for index is placed at 9,400 - 9,500 zone and a sustainable move above the same may result into continuation of ongoing pull-back move towards 9,800 and then 10,000 mark. On the downside, support is shifting higher to 9,100 and 8,800 levels.

India VIX fell by 14.37 percent from 49.74 to 42.59 levels on weekly closing basis. VIX has corrected by 50 percent from its recent swing high of 86.64 to 42.59 levels and making lower top - lower bottom from last three weeks which is giving comfort to bulls in the market.

On monthly options front, maximum Call open interest is at 10,000 then 9,000 strike while maximum Put open interest is at 8,000 then 9,000 strike.

We have seen Put writing at 9,000 then 9,200 strike while Call writing was seen at 9,500 then 9,800 strike. Option data indicates an immediate trading range in between 8,800 to 9,700 levels.

Bank Nifty outperformed the benchmark index for second consecutive session. It rallied sharply by more than 1,100 points from day's low in the later half and formed a bullish candle on daily scale. It moved above 20 DEMA for the first time in last two months, which is a sign of relief for the bulls. However, it is yet to cross its recent swing high of 21,462.

Going forward, we may see extension in ongoing bounce towards 21,500 - 22,000 zone while support is inching higher towards 19,700 and then 19,100 zone.

While stock-specific positive setup is seen in ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Prudential, IndiGo, Maruti, Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's Labs and Bharat Forge, weakness is seen in Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, McDowell and Havells.

Bank Nifty can move towards its key hurdle of 21,300-21,500 zone, so option traders can trade with 'Bull Call Spread' to gain from positive momentum by paying limited option premium as a cost.

(The author is Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.)

