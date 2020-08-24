'Bank Nifty likely to trade sideways, deploy modified Bull Put Spread this week'

Chhitij Jain

Bank Nifty continued trading with a bullish bias in the last trading week and registered the gain of more than 600 points on a weekly basis. Multiple support levels on the daily chart provided a cushion to the prices and resulted in a short term pullback.

The bullish candlestick pattern at medium term moving averages ribbon indicates that bulls have entered at lower levels and bullish bias in the banking index is intact. Moving ahead, the sideways movement is likely to continue in a forthcoming trading week with a bullish bias. Though the bullish pattern has formed near the support levels, the prices are still locked in a trading range.

Traders can expect a limited upside up to 23,000 level in the next week. The pullback rally in the index was followed by a 'Doji' pattern on August 19 suggests that bulls are cautious and booking profit on every rise. The last two trading sessions of the previous week witnessed the gap down and gap up opening in a row and prices kept trading in a range.

The overall scenario suggests that prices are locked in a trading range but the bullish bias is still intact hence, it's prudent to opt for a mildly bullish strategy based on theta depreciation.

Traders can deploy modified "Bull Put Spread" where out of the money Put option can be sold to receive the premium amount and deep out of the money Put option can be bought to hedge the positions. As the upside seems to be limited, the strategy can be improvised by selling deep out of the money Call option to enhance the profitability of a trade. Adding a short Call option is a modification in a traditional "Bull Put Spread".

Option Chain Analysis

As per the spot closing, the ground zero for the banking index is 22,300 or in other words, we are at the money at this strike price. The fresh open interest addition in at the money Put option is almost double as compared to fresh open interest addition in at the money Call option. Data suggesting that bias is on the upside in the very short term.

If we consider the immediate facing Call and Put option strike price, the dilemma of bulls and bears looks quite apparent. The Call option of 22,400 strike price holds a cumulative open interest of around 9,750 contracts and the Put option of 22,200 strike price holds a cumulative open interest of approximately 8,000 contracts.

The data is not showing any major trend and sideways move can be expected in the short term. The immediate resistance is shaping up at 22,500 and 23,000 levels where the cumulative open interest in these Call options strike prices are 33,541 and 32,680 respectively.

The support on the other hand exists at 22,000 level as the Put option of the same strike price holds the maximum cumulative open interest of approximately 30,000 contracts. To put things into perspective, the option chain signifies the trading range of 22,000 to 23,000.

Technical Structure

The technical structure looks positively biased and limited upside can be expected in the forthcoming trading week. The rising trend line originated by joining the recent lows of May 22 and August 3 has played its part and acted as a support level in the previous week.

Though the profit booking can be seen on every rise, bulls still seem to be having upper hands in the index as the prices are trading above all major short term and medium-term moving averages. The RSI is trading in the sideways zone suggests price could trade in a specific range with a bullish bias.

Considering the Fibonacci theory, the 38.2 projection levels based on previous week trading range fall at 21,800 level which is likely to act as a support in an upcoming trading week. On the other hand, 38.2 percent projected resistance levels exist at 22,796. The technical structure suggesting the trading range of 21,800 to 22,799.

Trading Strategy

Looking at the overall above-mentioned scenario, it's quite evident that rangebound trade with positive bias can be expected in the forthcoming trading week. The banking index is likely to trade in the range of 23,000 to 21,800 and these levels need to be considered while formulating the trading strategy. Traders can adopt a modified “bull put spread” for the next trading week to gain the premium in the form of theta decay.

Sell Bank Nifty 21,700 PE @ 85.85Buy Bank Nifty 21,500 PE @ 56Sell Bank Nifty 23,200 CE @ 32.70Expected profit - 62.55 points

Break even points - 21,637 & 23,263

The upper break-even point should be taken as stop loss to exit the positions. The positions can be held till expiry if the prices fall as the risk is capped on the downside. The strategy would enable the traders to obtain a decent return in the expected sideways to mildly bullish market in the form of theta decay.

Note - Option premium resembles the last trading price as on August 21, 2020 for the August 27th contract.

(The author is Head - Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.