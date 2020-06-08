'Bank Nifty could touch 22,000, opt for modified Married Put strategy'

Chhitij Jain

Strategy setup - Modified Married Put in Bank Nifty

Bulls continued to rule the Street in the week gone by and banking giant's outperformance has placed the Bank Nifty above the 21,000-mark. More than 1,700 points gain in the banking index over the week indicating that bulls are having an upper hand and this rally could continue in an upcoming week as well.

Considering the fact that the market has rallied sharply over the last few days, further upside seems to be limited and profit booking at higher levels would also be not ruled out. Traders can play the setup with modified Married Put where long positions in Bank Nifty futures can be initiated with long positions in at the money put option and to reduce the costing of the overall strategy, deep out of the money call option can be sold.

Option Chain Analysis

Decent fresh open interest additions in ATM Put options indicating that bulls can still take the rally forward. Quantum of fresh open interest additions in Call Options is quite low as compared to Put Options is reflecting the confidence of bulls.

Immediate resistance on an upside is shaping up at 22,000 levels where the same strike price Call options holds maximum cumulative open interest of more than 23,300 contracts including the fresh additions of 10,644 contracts. Next major hurdle is placed at 22,500 where the Call option has witnessed fresh open interest addition of more than 9,570 contracts.

On the other hand, immediate support level exists near 20,500. The Put option of 20,500 strike price has added fresh 9,803 contracts on short side. Major support is placed at 20,000 levels where the Put option of the same strike price holds maximum cumulative open interest of 24,615 contracts after 19,000 strike price put option. Overall option chain signifies the wide trading range of 20,000 to 22,000.

Technical Structure

Positive divergence and bullish candles on the weekly chart suggest that steam is still left in an ongoing rally and the previous intermediate top of 21,967 can be tested again. Prices are trading above all major short term moving averages and 'Doji' candlestick formation on April 30th will continue to act as strong resistance for the banking index. The high of the candle (21,967) is likely to abate the rally and profit booking at higher levels can be expected.

Considering the volatility, buffer of approximately 50 points can be adopted and the 21,950 to 22,020 range should be used to book the profit. Even if the prices breached the resistance level on closing basis the rally can extend till 22,500 as this kind of 'V' shaped rally generally followed by the phase of profit booking.

Trading Strategy

Analysing the overall setup, it's quite evident that limited upside till 22,000 and even 22,500 can be expected in an upcoming week. Traders can adopt modified Married Put where long positions in the futures can be initiated and to cap the downside risk, ATM Put option of 21,000 strike price can also be bought simultaneously. Though the upside seems to be limited, the outflow in premium of Put option can be offset to some extent and deep OTM Call option of 22,500 strike price can be sold in the ratio of 1:3.

Buy Bank Nifty Future @ 21016.40Buy Bank Nifty 21000 PE @ 421Sell Bank Nifty 22500 CE @ 110 (3 lots)Premium outflow - 91Profit booking range - 21950 to 22020Expected profit - 800 to 900 points (subject to theta decay)

Maximum loss - 107.40 (In case of downtrend)

Note: Option premium resembles the closing price as on June 5th for June 11th contract.

The author is Head - Derivatives at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.