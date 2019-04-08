'Bank Nifty can rise to 30,500, deploy Modified Call Butterfly Spread’

Shubham Agarwal

Indian market witnessed a stellar move in the March series that got carried forward to the April series as well. The Nifty50 made an all-time high of 11,761.

The NiftyBank too traded in a new trajectory. On a week-on-week (WoW) basis, the Nifty was up by 0.36 percent while the Bank Nifty saw a dip of about 1 percent.

Futures data shows unwinding in open interest in both Nifty and Bank Nifty though the underline trend still remains strong. The policy rate cut by 25 bps by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did not cheer the participants much.

April series witnessed sector rotation as metal, auto, and IT sectors were the top performers with gains of more than 2.5 percent.

Top performing stocks were SAIL, Tata Steel, Hindalco with a mix of short covering and longs created. Similarly, auto stocks like Tata Motors saw the stellar move of 17 percent followed by Maruti gaining about 5 percent for the week ended April 5.

With the onset of Q4 results, the IT sector is seeing momentum building up with longs created in TCS as well as Infosys. Option data too is showing built-up in the Out-of-the-Money options, mainly in Calls while Put accumulation remains high near to ATM strikes.

Considering Lok Sabha election scheduled in April and May series, India VIX saw an uptick of 1.65 points to 18.65 as traders are taking bets for uncertainty.

PCR (Put Call Ratio) OI wise for Nifty is placed at 1.61. A significant move above 1.85 could see some consolidation coming in.

The Nifty Monthly Option Open interest has resistance placed directly at 12,000 with Call OI of ~2.3 million shares while on Put side, OI is distributed at 11,500 strikes followed by 11,000 strikes, with an OI of 2.2 million shares.

Weekly Nifty data shows relatively lighter Call base compared to Put as the highest Put is placed at 11,600 strikes with OI accumulation of 2 million shares indicating a strong base formation. Bank Nifty saw respite coming from its highest Put strike of 30,000 strikes.

With Private sector banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank along with PSU major such as SBI seeing consolidation near their highest Put strike and reluctance among writers to unwind depict expected strength in the stocks.

Option data of Bank Nifty weekly has multiple support near 30,000 while resistance is placed at 30,500 followed by 31,000.

Bank Nifty data points towards trend resuming with support placed at 30,000 and upside till 30,500. Thus a low-risk Bullish strategy - Modified Call Butterfly is recommended.

Call Butterfly Spread is bullish to rangebound strategy that offers decent reward to risk with low cost. In this strategy, we need to buy 1 ATM Call, Sell 2 OTM Calls near target level and Buy 1 further OTM call to hedge the risk.

Maximum profit in this strategy is at Call written strike. As theta decay is fast in weekly options, it is ideal for deploying Call Butterfly Spread.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.