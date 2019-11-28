Bank Nifty breaches 32,000, hits record high; YES Bank, PNB, RBL Bank lead

Nifty had a blockbuster start to November 28 session as it opened above 12,100 levels. Among the sectors, PSU Bank index gained one percent while Bank Nifty index added half a percent hitting a high of 32,015.35.

Bank Nifty hit record high of 32,015.35, last registered on November 26, 2019.

Bank Nifty has broken out from the downward sloping trendline adjoining all-time high 31,783 (31 May 2019 High) and 31,660 (5 July 2019 High). Fibonacci Extension levels are projecting the upside target at 33,300 in Bank Nifty. The target for Bank Nifty is seen at 33,300 odd levels. The Nifty PSU Bank Index has broken out from the bullish “Inverse head and shoulder, said Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities.

The top gainers from the banking space included YES Bank which gained 2 percent followed by Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and Bank of Baroda.

The other gainers included Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Indian Bank, Syndicate Bank and Union Bank.