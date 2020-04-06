Bank Bazaar's CEO Adhil Shetty on investment mantras for uncertain times

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bank Bazaar, makes his work from home (WFH) productive by sharing insights on how you – an investor – must not panic in these uncertain times
Are you working from home? So is Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bank Bazaar. But he makes his work from home (WFH) productive by sharing insights on how you – an investor – must not panic in these uncertain times. Watch this exclusive ‘work-from-home’ webcast hosted by Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra and see how to remain a smart investor in these uncertain times.To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here…Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here…
First Published on Apr 6, 2020 06:25 pm