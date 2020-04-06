App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bank Bazaar's CEO Adhil Shetty on investment mantras for uncertain times

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bank Bazaar, makes his work from home (WFH) productive by sharing insights on how you – an investor – must not panic in these uncertain times

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Are you working from home? So is Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bank Bazaar. But he makes his work from home (WFH) productive by sharing insights on how you – an investor – must not panic in these uncertain times. Watch this exclusive ‘work-from-home’ webcast hosted by Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra and see how to remain a smart investor in these uncertain times.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

 

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 06:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #video #Webcast

