Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bang Overseas hits 52-week high on signing MOU for sale of land

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Share price of Bang Overseas touched 52-week high of Rs 50.75, rising 5.5 percent intraday Friday as company entered into an MOU for sale of the land.

The company has entered in to an MOU with the buyer for sale of land situated at EPIP Industrial Estate, Hobli Bangalore, measuring to an extent of 4781 sqm.

The sale / disposal is likely to get completed in 7 months for a consideration of Rs 20 crore.

At 09:27 hrs Bang Overseas was quoting at Rs 50.75, up Rs 2.50, or 5.18 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 2.51 per share. (Mar, 2018). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 20.28. The latest book value of the company is Rs 50.76 per share.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 09:38 am

