Bandhan Bank's profit nearly doubles in Q2; NPA burden eases slightly

Bandhan Bank reported a whopping 99.18 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, at Rs 972 crore against Rs 488 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter grew by 41.84 percent YoY to Rs 1,529 crore in Q2 FY20 against Rs 1,078 crore in Q2FY19.

Non-interest income grew by 56.96 percent YoY to Rs 361 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, against Rs 230 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The bank said its operating profit for the September quarter of FY19 increased by 49.66 percent to Rs 1,308 crore against Rs 874 crore in the September quarter of FY19.

Annualised net interest margin (NIM) for the September quarter stood at 8.2 percent against 10.2 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Sequentially, gross NPAs stood at 1.76 percent against 2.02 percent, while net NPAs stood at 0.56 percent against 0.56 percent.

The bank claimed the total deposits increased by 49.26 percent to Rs 49,195 crore in the September quarter against Rs 32,959 crore as on September 30, 2018.

CASA ratio at 33 percent of total deposit (excluding GRUH deposits at 35 percent), compared to 36.90 percent in the corresponding period last year.

"Our performance this quarter has been good. There has been strong growth in deposits and advances with record growth in profits. As we step into the second half of the financial year, we feel more confident given our current performance," said Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Bandhan Bank.