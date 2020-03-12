App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 09:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank to replace Yes Bank in Nifty Bank index

NSE also said that ITC will replace Yes Bank in the Nifty50 Value 20 index.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Private sector lender Bandhan Bank will replace Yes Bank in the Nifty Bank index from March 27, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular on March 12.

NSE also said that ITC will replace Yes Bank in the Nifty50 Value 20 index.

The exchange also added 11 companies in Nifty Alpha 50.

The exchange also made some changes in Nifty High Beta 50, Nifty Low Volatility 50 and Nifty100 Alpha 30 indices.

Further, on account of non-compliance of SEBI portfolio concentration norms, NSE has said Gayatri Projects will be replaced by Shilpa Medicare in Nifty500, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty MidSmallcap 400 indices.

Magma Fincorp will be excluded from Nifty500 Value 50 index and SJVN will be added, said the exchange.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 09:09 pm

tags #Bandhan Bank #Market news #Yes Bank

