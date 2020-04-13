Bandhan Bank share price slips 10% despite strong growth in Q4 advances, deposits

Bandhan Bank share price fell nearly 10 percent intraday on April 13 despite the private lender posting strong growth in Q4 advances and deposits.

The stock has tanked 59 percent in e last two months amid global selloff driven by the coronavirus crisis. It was trading at Rs 179.45, down Rs 12.85, or 6.68 percent, on the BSE at 1057 hours.

Loans and advances grew by 60 percent year-on-year (up 10 percent QoQ) to approximately Rs 71,825 crore, while deposits increased by 32 percent on yearly basis (up 4 percent QoQ) to approximately Rs 57,073 crore in the quarter ended March 2020.

"Retail deposits increased 34 percent to Rs 44,760 crore year-on-year and CASA deposits jumped 19 percent to Rs 21,028 crore compared to the same period last year," Bandhan Bank said. The numbers included merged entity.

On its microbanking business, the bank said its collection efficiency for the country from January 1, 2020 to March 21, 2020 stood at around 98.7 percent.

For the remaining days of the quarter, the government announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25. and some states activated lockdown in the weekend of March 22-23.

"Total overdue (0+ dpd) as on March 31, 2020 was lower than December 31, 2019. Further, deposits from microbanking customers continues to be strong and stable despite three weeks of lockdown," it said.

Bandhan Bank has liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) of around 161 percent as of March 31, 2020. "As on March 31, the bank was having excess liquidity amounting to around Rs 8,402 crore. In addition to above, the bank is in a position to draw up to around Rs 1,815 crore under MSF (marginal standing facility) of RBI," it said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank at the end of March 2020 stood at around 26.7 percent and Tier 1 Common Capital Ratio (CET 1) ratio at around 25.5 percent.

"The numbers mentioned above as on March 31, 2020 are provisional unaudited numbers and is subject to review by the audit committee and board of directors and are also subject to audit by the statutory auditors of the bank," Bandhan Bank said in its BSE filing.