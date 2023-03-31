 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bandhan Bank rallies 3.5% in early trade after hitting 3 year lows

Shivam Shukla
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Bandhan Bank rallied 3.5 percent in early trade on March 31, 2023. This happened after the Bank announced that it has sold Rs 2614 crore ARCs at a discount as per reports. Recently, Bandhan Bank shares hit three-year lows and have given a negative 7.54 percent return over the last week. The stock touched a 3-year low of Rs 185.45 on Tuesday due to volume-based heavy selling.

The recent price hence is near its record low of Rs 152 which was last witnessed during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 25, 2020. In the past two months, the stock has tanked 23 percent after the bank reported a 66.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) dip in its December quarter (Q3FY23) profit to Rs 290.6 crore, while its net interest income (NII) dropped 2.1 percent YoY to Rs 2,080.4 crore.

The Bank said, the fall in NII was mainly because of the higher reversal of interest income and also an increase in the cost of funds. The Bank's net interest margin for the quarter was 6.5 percent compared to 7 percent last quarter. During the quarter Bank has sold written-off loans of Rs 8,897 crore at an aggregate value of Rs 801 crore out of that Rs 387 crore has been issued as Security Receipts. The stock has given a negative 16.61 percent return since the start of this year.

