Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank plunges 20% as RBI freezes CEO's salary

As on June 2018 as per BSE shareholding pattern the promoter and promoter group were holding 82.28 percent stake in the company.

Shares of Bandhan Bank locked at 20 percent lower circuit in the early trade on Monday after RBI put restriction on bank for opening new branches and freezes CEO's salary.

There were pending sell orders of 491,723 shares, with no buyers available.

RBI has communicated to us that since the Bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) to 40 percent as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank said in press release.

Also the remuneration of the MD & CEO of the bank stands frozen at the existing level, till further notice.

The Bank is taking necessary steps to comply with the licensing condition to bring down the shareholding of NOFHC in the bank to 40 percent and shall continue to engage with RBI in this behalf, company added.

RBI’s licensing norms require a private sector bank to bring down its promoter shareholding to 40 percent within three years of operations.

As on June 2018 as per BSE shareholding pattern the promoter and promoter group were holding 82.28 percent stake in the company.

According to broking house CLSA given the size of the dilution it could take some time. It may explore acquiring stakes in businesses, while it see limited scope for cross-selling to low-income customers.

Foreign brokerage JPMorgan has maintained neutral on Bandhan Bank with a target of Rs 670 and see potential upside of 19 percent.

According to firm, RBI curb new branch opening while there is a pending clarity on stake reduction plan. Promoter need to take exception approval from regulators to reduce the stake.

Meanwhile, above regulation should not be a drag on operating growth near term, it added.

At 09:17 hrs Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 457.90, down Rs 106.10, or 18.81 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 09:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

