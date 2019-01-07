App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bandhan Bank falls over 5% amid reports of bank buying Gruh Finance

Bandhan Bank is set to acquire Gruh Finance, the affordable home loan subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), via a $12 billion share swap, media reports suggest.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
2. Bandhan Bank | Return: 50.32% | Issue size: Rs 4473 crore | Listing date: March 27, 2018 | Subscription ratio: 14.63 | Bandhan Bank is a subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Holdings which in turn is a subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Services.
2. Bandhan Bank | Return: 50.32% | Issue size: Rs 4473 crore | Listing date: March 27, 2018 | Subscription ratio: 14.63 | Bandhan Bank is a subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Holdings which in turn is a subsidiary of Bandhan Financial Services.
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bandhan Bank fell over 5 percent as investors reacted to media reports of the lender buying Gruh Finance in a share swap deal.

Bandhan Bank is set to acquire Gruh Finance, the affordable home loan subsidiary of Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), via a $12 billion share swap, media reports suggest.

A formal announcement on the same could come as early as today evening or January 8, as per a report from The Times of India.

Sources quoted in a report by Mint said that the move is aimed at paring down Bandhan Bank’s founder and CEO Shekhar G's holding to 60.27 percent in line with the regulator’s banking licence rules and expanding its housing finance portfolio.

The rules require Bandhan Financial Holdings to halve its stake to 40 percent from 82.3 percent within three years of starting business. In September 2018, it had placed restrictions on the bank for failing to meet these rules by freezing branch expansion and Ghosh’s remuneration.

Moneycontrol couldn’t independently verify the reports.

At the close of market hours, Bandhan Bank was quoting at Rs 501.10, down Rs 27.55, or 5.21 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 05:06 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.