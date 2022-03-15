Balrampur Chini Mills snaps four-day winning streak, only stock under F&O ban

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Balrampur Chini Mills finally ended up in bear trap after four previous sessions of gains amid strong management commentary and positive market sentiment. The BJP winning Uttar Pradesh also might have supported the stock.

The stock corrected up to Rs 466, down 7 percent after a nearly 16 percent run in previous four sessions. In fact, it had touched an intraday record high of Rs 515 and ended at a new closing high of Rs 502 on March 14.

India's sugar exports would hit an all-time high this year, with the company looking to ship around 7.5 million tonnes, Pramod Patwari, chief financial officer of Balrampur Chini, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 on March 14.

He added that India is looking at high production in excess of 33.5 million tonnes.

Company's ethanol expansion will come on stream from November, whose benefits will reflect in FY24, the executive said.

Also read - 20 stocks and 5 funds from top 5 PMS schemes that outperformed Nifty in Feb

For FY24, the company is looking at nearly Rs 5,000 crore turnover. "One-third of revenues to come from distilleries. Once this is achieved, profitability could be two-thirds," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange on March 14 decided to add Balrampur Chini to the list of securities banned from trading in the futures and options segment for February 15, after it crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit. This is the first stock added in the ban list since the beginning of March series.

Also read - Market may remain volatile amid geopolitical tension, inflation data, US Fed, BoE meeting

During the ban, traders are not allowed to take fresh positions in stocks but they can start reducing their positions. The F&O ban helps to reduce speculation in a stock.

Balrampur Chini was trading at Rs 474.10, down 5.6 percent on the NSE, at 13:09 hours IST.