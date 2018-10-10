Balrampur Chini chief optimistic about global sugar prices

Saraogi said he sees sugar exports happening and no surplus will be left this season.
Vivek Saraogi, managing director of Balrampur Chini told CNBC-TV18 he is optimistic about global sugar prices. Saraogi said he sees a smooth ride for sugar exports and expects no surplus this season.
Saraogi added the current ex-factory price for Uttar Pradesh millers is currently at Rs 33/kg. Balrampur Chini's ethanol business is "looking a lot better," Saraogi said.
Mills in India, world's second biggest sugar producer, have signed contracts to export sugar for the first time in three years, according to a Reuters report. Indians consume about 25 million tonnes of sugar a year, the Reuters report said. The price of raw sugar futures on the ICE is curently at a four-month high.
