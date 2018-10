Balrampur Chini chief optimistic about global sugar prices

Moneycontrol News

Vivek Saraogi, managing director of Balrampur Chini told CNBC-TV18 he is optimistic about global sugar prices. Saraogi said he sees a smooth ride for sugar exports and expects no surplus this season.

Saraogi added the current ex-factory price for Uttar Pradesh millers is currently at Rs 33/kg. Balrampur Chini's ethanol business is "looking a lot better," Saraogi said.

Mills in India, world's second biggest sugar producer, have signed contracts to export sugar for the first time in three years, according to a Reuters report . Indians consume about 25 million tonnes of sugar a year, the Reuters report said. The price of raw sugar futures on the ICE is curently at a four-month high.