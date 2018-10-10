Balrampur Chini chief optimistic about global sugar prices

Moneycontrol News

Vivek Saraogi, managing director of Balrampur Chini told CNBC-TV18 he is optimistic about global sugar prices. Saraogi said he sees a smooth ride for sugar exports and expects no surplus this season.

Saraogi added the current ex-factory price for Uttar Pradesh millers is currently at Rs 33/kg. Balrampur Chini's ethanol business is "looking a lot better," Saraogi said.