Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balmer Lawrie dips 6% after bonus issue is deferred

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Balmer Lawrie and Company shed 6.6 percent intraday on September 18 after the company deferred the bonus issue plan.

In its meeting on September 17, the company's board took up the recommendation of bonus shares but deferred the plan.

At 1054 hours, Balmer Lawrie and Company was quoting at Rs 171.25, down Rs 8.95, or 4.97 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 213 on December 17, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 160 on February 18 , 2019.

Currently, it is trading 19.6 percent below its 52-week high and 7.03 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's share declined 16 percent in the last one year.

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

