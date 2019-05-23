'Balle, Balle!' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cheers NDA gaining majority

“Balle, Balle!”—That is how Rakesh Jhunjhunwala responded in an interview with CNBC-TV18 when asked about how he felt about National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gaining a majority in the 17th Lok Sabha Elections on May 23.

Just 48 hours ago, when Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was quizzed on the quantum of seats that NDA could gather, he confidently said 300±10.

“Forget the fact that I support BJP – it is the vote for continuity. People voted for the death of crony capitalism, bogus secularism, and end of vote bank politics. It is a sea change in which the way country looks at it,” Jhunjhunwala said in an interview with CNBC.

He further added that now the BJP and the allies will be far bolder in doing things which are necessary. “I think it is a landmark election, but it also points the way in which Indian politics is heading in the next 4-5 years,” said Jhunjhunwala.

He further added whatever happened in 2019 polls is very important for the country for continuity of reforms. But, a lot of money is likely to come into India in the span of the next 5-10 years.

Echoing the same thought, Mark Mobius, Founding Partner of Mobius Capital Partners in an interview with CNBC-TV18 expressed relief that India was doing better than China.

"China has the biggest weightage of 30 percent in emerging market basket and India has less. But I hope India's market capitalisation will go up," he said.

The story was updated with the infographic.