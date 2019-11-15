Balkrishna Industries share price jumps 4% after Q2 PAT rises

Share price of Balkrishna Industries jumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on November 15 after the company's net profit rose 39.9 percent to Rs 294.3 crore.

EBITDA went down 15 percent to Rs 273.1 crore, while margin stood at 25.2 percent versus 24.5 percent. Revenue fell 17.3 percent to Rs 1,084.3 crore.

The board declared second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (100 percent) on the equity shares of Rs 2 each (face value) for the financial year 2019-2020 and the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched on or after November 26, 2019 to such shareholders as on Record Date, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.