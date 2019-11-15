App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Balkrishna Industries share price jumps 4% after Q2 PAT rises

The board has declared second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Share price of Balkrishna Industries jumped more than 4 percent in the morning trade on November 15 after the company's net profit rose 39.9 percent to Rs 294.3 crore.

EBITDA went down 15 percent to Rs 273.1 crore, while margin stood at 25.2 percent versus 24.5 percent. Revenue fell 17.3 percent to Rs 1,084.3 crore.

The board declared second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (100 percent) on the equity shares of Rs 2 each (face value) for the financial year 2019-2020 and the payment thereof shall be credited/dispatched on or after November 26, 2019 to such shareholders as on Record Date, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

At 1014 hours , Balkrishna Industries was quoting at Rs 854.05, up Rs 31.20, or 3.79 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 862.00 and an intraday low of Rs 813.90. The stock also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.01 times.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Balkrishna Industries #Buzzing Stocks

