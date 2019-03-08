Balaji Telefilms climbs 5% after report of promoters raised stake in co

Balaji Telefilms shares rallied 5 percent intraday on Friday after a media report said promoters increased stake in the company through a block deal.

The stock was quoting at Rs 90.95, up Rs 3.10, or 3.53 percent on the BSE, at 14:48 hours IST.

Axis Bank sold its nearly 19 lakh shares (representing 1.9 percent of total paid-up equity) in Balaji Telefilms through block deal, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting.

The report said promoters were buyers in this deal. They bought Axis Bank's 1.9 percent stake.

With this, promoter and promoter group shareholding in the company increased to 35.21 percent from 33.26 percent earlier, it added.