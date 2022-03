business Bajar Gupshup | Volatile session ends with marginal gains; Pharma & auto in the lead Benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the highly volatile session led by the pharma and oil & gas stocks. At close, both Nifty and Sensex gained 0.2% each. Cipla, BPCL, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel and IOC were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and NTPC. Pharma index rose 2 percent and oil & gas indices added 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the green.