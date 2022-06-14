 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajar Gupshup | Volatile session ends on a weak note; Nifty below 15,750, Sensex down 150 points

Jun 14, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on June 14 in a volatile session. At close, the Sensex was down 153 points, and Nifty 42 points. Among sectors, auto, metal and oil & gas ended in the red, while capital goods, power and realty ended higher

