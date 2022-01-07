business Bajar Gupshup | Volatile session ends on a positive note; FMCG & Banks aid uptick Markets traded volatile and ended with modest gains amid mixed cues. Sensex was up 143 points, and Nifty ended 67 points higher. On the sectoral front, Bank, metal, FMCG, Oil & gas indices up 0.5-1 percent, while selling was seen in Auto, Capital Goods and Pharma names.